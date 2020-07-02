By EUobserver

Malaysia has joined Indonesia in trying to get the EU to overturn restrictions on palm oil, said to aggravate deforestation, in a case at the World Trade Organisation in Geneva. EU plans to ban its use as a biofuel by 2030 were "discriminatory" and "unreasonable", Malaysian plantations minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said Wednesday in Kuala Lumpur, Reuters reports. Malaysia and Indonesia make 85 percent of the world's palm oil.