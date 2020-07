By EUobserver

More than 77 percent of Russians voted to allow Russian president Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, according to initial results published by Russia's electoral commission Wednesday. Putin, 67-years old, has already ruled Russia for 20 years. There was no independent scrutiny of the vote, which opposition leaders called a "big lie". The move puts Putin in a regional club of presidents-for-life in Belarus and Kazakhstan, among others.