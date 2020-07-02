By EUobserver

Tobacco lobbyists aiming to influence specific EU policies have had dozens of lobby meetings with Commission officials, according to a report by pro-transparency group Corporate Europe Observatory. "The Commission's tax policy department held at least 24 meetings with tobacco industry lobbyists since early 2017, none of which were pro-actively disclosed," said the Brussels-based NGO. The study comes ahead of possible revised EU rules on tobacco set for next year.