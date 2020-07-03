Ticker
Michel to propose smaller EU budget, keep recovery figure
By EUobserver
European Council president Charles Michel aims to propose keeping the size of the planned €750bn recovery fund but reduce the EU's long-term budget's size in order to secure the support of the 'Frugal Four' countries advocating for a smaller package, Reuters reported Thursday. Michel's team plans to propose a budget between €1.05 trillion and €1.094 trillion, an official told Reuters, compared to the €1.1 trillion proposed by the EU Commission.