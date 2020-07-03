By EUobserver

The EU foreign service has urged Russian authorities to investigate "allegations of irregularities, including voter coercion, multiple voting, violation of secrecy of the vote and allegations of police violence against a journalist who was present to observe" during the constitutional vote extending the Russian president's rule to 2036. Candidates were not able to campaign, the EU noted. The new constitution also unduly shielded Russia from international court rulings, it said.