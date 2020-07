By EUobserver

France has lied to Nato about a naval incident, in which it said Turkish warships locked weapons onto a French one last month, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in Berlin Thursday. ""France has not told the truth to the EU or to Nato" and should "apologise ... for not providing the correct information," he said. Turkish tourism minister Nuri Ersoy also welcomed German tourists back to "healthy" Turkey.