By EUobserver

French president Emmanuel Macron has accepted the resignation of prime minister Edouard Philippe and his government on Friday, the Elysée said in a statement. After the victory of the Greens in Lyon, Bordeaux and Marseilles in elections last weekend, Macron announced he wanted to take "a new way" with "a new team". Philippe became prime minister on 15 May 2017, after having resigned as mayor of Le Havre.