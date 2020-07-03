By EUobserver

The European Commission on Friday granted a conditional marketing authorisation for the drug Remdesivir, making it the first medicine authorised at EU-level for treatment against Covid-19. "Today's authorisation of a first medicine to treat Covid-19 is an important step forward in the fight against this virus," said Stella Kyriakides, EU health and safety commissioner. The decision follows purchase by the US of almost the entire world's supply of Remdesivir.