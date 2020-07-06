Ticker
Chechen exiles in fear after Austria murder
By EUobserver
Austrian police have arrested two Russian nationals on suspicion of shooting dead a government-critical Chechen blogger in exile, called Martin B., in Vienna on Saturday. Germany recently expelled two Russian diplomats over the shooting of another Chechen exile in Berlin last year. A Chechen opposition leader was murdered in Lille, France, in January. Another Chechen refugee in France also fought off would-be assassins in an incident in February.