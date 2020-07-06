Ticker
Russians and Saudis on UK's post-EU blacklist
By EUobserver
The UK is preparing to blacklist individuals from Russia, Saudi Arabia, and North Korea on human rights grounds on Monday in its first independent sanctions since leaving the EU in January. The UK visa bans and asset-freezes will target those "who commit unlawful killings perpetrated against journalists and media workers, or activity motivated on the grounds of religion or belief," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said, the BBC reports.