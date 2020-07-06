By EUobserver

Greece and other southern EU countries do not want coronavirus rescue funds to come with the same kind of strict conditions, monitored by EU officials, as previous bailout funds, Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the Financial Times on Monday. "Greeks have matured a lot [since the financial crisis] ... and we want to do our own reforms," he said, adding: "I don't think any additional strict conditionality is necessary".