By EUobserver

The EU's border agency, Frontex, is in the process of training 265 new border guards, to be deployed in January next year. "They started their e-learning phase, so this is a three-month e-learning phase and then they will attend physical training," said Frontex head Fabrice Leggeri. The recruits are part of the agency's new standing corps, which may reach 10,000 personnel.