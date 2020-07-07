Ticker
New EU public prosecutor still facing delays
By EUobserver
Laura Codruța Kövesi, the European Public Prosecutor, has told Euronews it faces delays because European prosecutors still have not been appointed. They are needed to define the rules of procedure and regulatory framework of the office, which aims to crack down on fraud. "This procedure has been delayed because Malta did not propose enough eligible candidates. As a result, since December, the whole process has been delayed," she said.