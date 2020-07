By EUobserver

German health minister Jens Spahn, whose country holds the EU's presidency, told MEPs Monday he had discussed the Covid-19 antiviral drug remdesivir with US health secretary and drug firm Gilead to secure production in the EU. Remdesivir is the only drug which has been cleared in the EU for Covid-19 treatment, but most gobal supply has been bought by the US. Spahn said Germany has only a few hundred doses.