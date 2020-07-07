By EUobserver

The UK announced Monday measures against individuals in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Myanmar and North Korea including asset freezes and travel bans to penalise individuals and organisations accused of human rights abuse, The Guardian reports. Sanctions will target those involved in the deaths of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the systemic killing of the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the use of forced labour in North Korea.