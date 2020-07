By EUobserver

After three-and-a-half months closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Louvre museum in Paris reopened its doors for visitors on Monday, De Standaard writes. In 2018 the most-visited museum in the world received more than 10m visitors, three-quarters of which were from outside France. The Louvre does not expect the same numbers to return. During 2020 the museum has already lost more than €40m in revenue.