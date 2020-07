By EUobserver

Russia's is free to use its own ship, the Akademik Cherskiy, to lay the last 160km of the Nord Stream gas pipeline after the Danish Environment Agency, on Monday, gave the go-ahead for a ship of its class, which uses anchors, to do the work because there were no old WW2-era chemical munitions in the area. US sanctions had previously forced Swiss pipe-laying firm Allseas to abandoned the project.