Ticker
New French government tilts to right
By EUobserver
French president Emmanuel Macron's new prime minister, Jean Castex, has revamped the government with "rightwing stalwarts", analysts say according to AFP. Observers were quick to point out that new interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, is facing allegations of rape. The new justice minister Eric Dupond-Moretti, a criminal lawyer, has recently been critical of police racism. Finance minister Bruno Le Maire and foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian are to stay.