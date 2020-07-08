By EUobserver

EU commissioner for values Vera Jourova has expressed concern for the independence of Index.hu, Hungary's largest independent news website still in existence, which has recently come under attack from pro-government media investors. "What you are doing, the values you are fighting for, media freedom and pluralism, are essential for democracy," Jourova said in a message to Index published on the website. "You can count on my support," she added.