Ticker
'Torture chamber' found in Dutch sea containers
By EUobserver
Dutch police have arrested six men after discovering sea containers converted into a makeshift prison and sound-proofed "torture chamber" complete with a dentist's chair, tools including pliers and scalpels and handcuffs, The Guardian reports. The suspects were arrested based on encrypted messages. The news gave a chilling insight into the increasingly violent Dutch criminal underworld, which is involved in the large-scale production and trafficking of drugs.