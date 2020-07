By EUobserver

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the possibility of European Union mediation between Turkey, Greece and Cyprus during a meeting in Ankara on Monday, Ekathimerini reports. "I am here [in Turkey] to find a solution to the conflict between Turkey and Greece over the eastern Mediterranean. We plan to organise negotiation talks between the two sides," Borrell said.