Ticker
France and Germany warn Israel on annexation 'consequences'
By EUobserver
Annexation of parts of Palestine's West Bank would "have consequences for relations with Israel", the Egyptian, French, German, and Jordanian foreign ministers said after video-talks Tuesday. "Such a move would have serious consequences for the security and stability of the region and would constitute a major obstacle to efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace," they added. The warning on "consequences" comes amid talk of potential EU sanctions.