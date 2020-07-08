Ticker
Shipping firms to face EU carbon regime
By EUobserver
Shipping companies will have to pay for CO2 permits in the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) from 2021 and cut carbon pollution by 40 percent by 2030, MEPs on the environment committee voted Tuesday, pending plenary approval in September. Italian firm the Mediterranean Shipping Company overtook Irish budget airline Ryanair (already covered by ETS) in pollution rankings last year, Reuters reports, but coal-fired power plants were the worst CO2 villains.