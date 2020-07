By EUobserver

France said it won't repeat its March lockdown should a second wave of the pandemic caused by Covid-19 hit the nation. "We are not going to carry out a possible reconfinement as we did in March," French Prime Minister Jean Castex told BFM TV on Wednesday. "Absolute containment has terrible consequences – human and economic," he added. France has as of 7 July some 168,810 confirmed cases of Covid-19.