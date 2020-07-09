Thursday

9th Jul 2020

Ticker

Lithuania bans Kremlin-linked Russia Today programmes

By

Lithuania's media watchdog has banned five Russia Today (RT) programmes due its connection with Dmitry Kiselev, who is under EU sanctions for promoting Kremlin propaganda during the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea in 2014, Lithuanianpublic broadcaster reported Wednesday. Kiselev, officially the head of Russia's state-controlled media group Rossiya Segodnya that includes RIA Novosti and Sputnik, is also considered to be in charge of RT. He denies the connection.

EU boosts pledges to relocate minors from Greece

Over 120 asylum seeking children and teenagers in Greece have so far been relocated to a handful of EU states in a scheme the European Commission says is a demonstration of solidarity. EU states have pledged to take in 2,000.

Hydrogen strategy criticised for relying on fossil fuel gas

Civil society organisations criticised that the commission is relying on early-stage technologies that require the continued use of fossil fuels, undermining the EU's 2050 climate-neutrality target set in the Green Deal.

Column

The opportunistic peace

This will be the most selfish act in recent economic history. It will burden future generations and by no means make the weakest member states better off.

EU mulls new system to check illegal pushbacks of migrants

The European Commission says it may create a new system to monitor push backs by EU states. The announcement follows weeks of dithering by the commission, which has refrained from condemning abuse by Greek and Croat authorities, despite mounting evidence.

