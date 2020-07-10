By EUobserver

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday launched an Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response to evaluate the world's response to Covid-19. The panel will be co-chaired by the former prime minister of New Zealand, Helen Clark, and former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. "The magnitude of this pandemic, which has touched virtually everyone in the world, clearly deserves a commensurate evaluation," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.