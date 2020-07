By EUobserver

German state security has identified 32,080 right-wing extremists in 2019, up from 24,100 the year before, Deutsche Welle writes. It also classified 13,000 of these cases as 'prepared to use violence', 300 more than in 2018. Right-wing extremism, racism, and anti-Semitism continue to increase in Germany, the country's interior minister Horst Seehofer said, adding "these areas are the biggest threat to security in Germany".