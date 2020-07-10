By EUobserver

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that "significant divergences" remained in its talks with Britain on their new relationship after London breaks all its ties with the bloc in 2021. Negotiations have so far failed to bridge gaps over fisheries and fair-competition guarantees, and other key hurdles. "We will continue working with patience, respect and determination," Barnier tweeted. Negotiators meet again in Brussels next week.