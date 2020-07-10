By EUobserver

Italy's right-wing League party, keen to present itself as the new defender of the country's working class, will open an office this month on a highly symbolic street in Rome, Via delle Botteghe Oscure, where the once-powerful Communist Party had its headquarters, Reuters writes. "Factories, workers, teachers, agriculture, craftsmen, are now represented by the League," said Matteo Salvini, leader of the anti-immigrant League, speaking on Italian TV.