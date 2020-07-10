By EUobserver

Euro zone finance ministers on Thursday evening chose Irish finance minister Pascal Donohoe as the new president of their 19-member formation, the eurogroup. Pierre Gramegna of Luxembourg withdrew his candidacy after the first round of votes. Donohoe, who was supported by fiscally more conservative smaller countries, emerged as the new leader after a second round of votes, prevailing over Spain's Nadia Calvino, who was backed by Germany and France.