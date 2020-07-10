Friday

10th Jul 2020

Ticker

Citizens' perception of judicial independence drops

By

A new Eurobarometer on Friday revealed that public perception of judicial independence decreased in 2020. It follows the announcement of the EU justice scoreboard. That scoreboard shows nearly all member states' courts can keep up with incoming cases while making progress on backlogs - but also demonstrates a long-standing clash over Poland's rule-of-law. Meanwhile, women still represent less than 50 percent of judges in most Supreme Courts.

Border pre-screening centres part of new EU migration pact

Michael Spindelegger, the former minister of foreign affairs of Austria and current director of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), reveals some of the proposals in the European Commission's upcoming pact on migration and asylum.

EU 'failed to protect bees and pollinators', report finds

EU auditors concluded on Thursday that EU key policies adopted to protect and halt the decline of pollinators across the bloc have been largely inefficient and called on the European Commission to better address this issue.

MEPs give green light to road transport sector reform

MEPs adopted on Thursday the Mobility Package covering truck drivers' working conditions - rejecting amendments pushed by central and eastern member states. However, the European Commission warned that two new rules might be not align with the Green Deal.

EU boosts pledges to relocate minors from Greece

Over 120 asylum seeking children and teenagers in Greece have so far been relocated to a handful of EU states in a scheme the European Commission says is a demonstration of solidarity. EU states have pledged to take in 2,000.

