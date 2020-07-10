Ticker
Citizens' perception of judicial independence drops
By EUobserver
A new Eurobarometer on Friday revealed that public perception of judicial independence decreased in 2020. It follows the announcement of the EU justice scoreboard. That scoreboard shows nearly all member states' courts can keep up with incoming cases while making progress on backlogs - but also demonstrates a long-standing clash over Poland's rule-of-law. Meanwhile, women still represent less than 50 percent of judges in most Supreme Courts.