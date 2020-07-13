Ticker
Bulgaria: political crisis amid anti-corruption protests
By EUobserver
Bulgaria's socialist president, Roumen Radev, has called on the country's conservative prime minister, Boïko Borissov, to resign amidst continuing anti-corruption protests, Le Monde writes. Since 7 July angry protesters have gathered on a beach in the bay of Burgas, at the Black Sea, to denounce the alleged corruption of Ahmed Dogan, the wealthy former leader of the Turkish minority party, which supports the government of Borissov.