By EUobserver

Pope Francis has said he's "pained" by Turkey's decision to convert Istanbul's Hagia Sophia back into a mosque, while the leader of the Turkish community in Germany, Gökay Sofuoglu, called it a "wrong decision" and said the world would lose a symbol of harmony. Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Muslim prayers would begin on 24 July, for the first time since the Hagia Sophia became a museum in 1934.