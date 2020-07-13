Ticker
UK to spend €788m on new UK-EU border control system
By EUobserver
UK cabinet office minister Michael Gove announced on Sunday a €788m investment for new border posts, improved technology and extra staff to guarantee the well-functioning of checks and controls at the British border from January. Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Gove said that the funding will make British borders "the world's most effective border by 2025" and ready for "full independence" when the Brexit transition period concludes on 1 January.