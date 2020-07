By EUobserver

The German government has said the EU should impose sanctions on Russian hackers responsible for the cyberattack on the Bundestag in 2015, dpa reported Sunday. If agreed, this could be the first use of the EU cyber sanctions scheme adopted in 2017. Some 16 gigabytes of data, documents, and emails were stolen from the Bundestag's network, including thousands of emails from Angela Merkel's office.