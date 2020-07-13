By EUobserver

Nearly 61 percent of Germans would be willing to be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a new survey. This represents a decline in comparison to April, when 74 percent of the participants in Germany, the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, France and Portugal said they would get vaccinated. The survey polled 7,000 people in several member states in April and June, German daily Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Sunday.