By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Cyprus, Egypt, France and Greece of trying to marginalise his country in the eastern Mediterranean and seize its rights over hydrocarbon reserves, Ekathimerini reported. "We do not want tension in the Mediterranean, the cradle of different civilisations through history. We believe that hydrocarbon resources in the region can offer opportunities to the entire region," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish magazine Kriter.