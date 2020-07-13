Monday

13th Jul 2020

Erdogan warns neighbours over hydrocarbon reserves

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Cyprus, Egypt, France and Greece of trying to marginalise his country in the eastern Mediterranean and seize its rights over hydrocarbon reserves, Ekathimerini reported. "We do not want tension in the Mediterranean, the cradle of different civilisations through history. We believe that hydrocarbon resources in the region can offer opportunities to the entire region," Erdogan said in an interview with Turkish magazine Kriter.

EU 'in-person' summit plus key data privacy ruling This WEEK

EU leaders will meet in Brussels on Friday and Saturday to discuss in person the EU's long-term budget and recovery plan to respond to the crisis. Meanwhile, the future of the EU-US Privacy Shield might depend on this week's ruling.

Michel lays out compromise budget plan for summit

Ahead of expected tense discussions next weekend among EU leaders, European Council president Charles Michel tries to find common ground: the recovery package's size, and grants, would stay - but controls would be tougher.

