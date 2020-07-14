By EUobserver

There have now been more than 13 million confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 573,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. As the pandemic gets worse, with cases rising notably in the Americas, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on Monday "there will be no return to normal for the foreseeable future", adding that "too many countries" were heading "in the wrong direction".