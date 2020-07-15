Wednesday

15th Jul 2020

Protests in Belarus after Lukashenko challengers barred

By

Protests have erupted in Belarus, with hundreds rallying against the barring of two leading opposition candidates in next month's presidential election, the BBC reports. Belarus's electoral commission rejected the applications of president Alexander Lukashenko's main rivals, Valery Tsepkalo and Viktor Babaryko. In power since 1994, Lukashenko is now virtually assured to win the poll. "We are categorically for honest and fair elections," one protester in the capital told Reuters.

Interview

Antwerp's Uigher refugee from China: where's my family?

Nurehmet Burhan is a Uighur refugee in Belgium who had to leave behind his family behind in China. "My new born baby has never seen his father, he doesn't know his father, he has never kissed his father," he says.

UK bans Huawei from 5G network in major U-turn

The UK reversed course and announced Huawei will be removed from the national 5G networks by the end of 2027 - and a total ban on the purchase of any new 5G kit from the company from next year.

Column

Four tweets broke Facebook - good news for EU regulators

Facebook PR chief Nick Clegg tried to make us believe that it is comparable to a phone company. Nothing could be further from the truth. His company decides which messages users see. It literally "ranks" content.

Opinion

Good news on the European Citizens' Initiative

Although slightly elaborate, the Citizens' Initiative is an important instrument to boost popular participation in the EU legislative process, as well as to engage citizens in the policy making process of the Union.

EU prepares response to China over Hong Kong

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that the European Union is preparing a "coordinated" package of EU-wide and national measures in response to China's new security law on Hong Kong.

