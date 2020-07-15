By EUobserver

The European Commission on Tuesday said public bailout money should not go to companies that are linked to its official list of tax havens, none of which are in the EU. "It is not acceptable that companies benefitting from public support engage in tax-avoidance practices involving tax havens," said executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager. The EU's blacklist covers less than 10 percent of the world's financial secrecy hotspots.