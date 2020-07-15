Ticker
Saudi millions put Spanish royal family in spotlight
By EUobserver
Media revelations in the British, Swiss and Spanish press about Spain's former King Juan Carlos have increased pressure on the royal family, The Guardian reports. In March, King Felipe renounced to his father's inheritance, following reports that he received millions of euros from Saudi Arabia. Spain's Supreme Court is currently investigating the former king's role in a consortium given €6.7bn to build a high-speed rail to Mecca.