Ticker
MEPs close gap between lab and real car-emission tests
By EUobserver
MEPs on the European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday set more stringent limits on portable equipment used to determine compliance with EU limits on NOx emissions. MEPs want to close the gap between laboratory and real driving emission test conditions, since cars are a significant source of air pollution. The report is expected to be discussed at the plenary in September, after which negotiations can start with EU Council.