EU Commission loses case against Apple tax-ruling
By EUobserver
The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday annulled a decision by the European Commission regarding the Irish tax rulings in favour of Apple. The commission argued Ireland had granted Apple €13bn in unlawful tax advantages. But the court disagreed, saying the commission was wrong to declare that Apple Sales International and Apple Operations Europe had been granted a selective economic advantage and, by extension, state aid.