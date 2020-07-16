Ticker
140 detained at anti-Putin protest in Moscow
By EUobserver
Russian police detained over 140 people including a high-profile Moscow deputy, after Kremlin critics protested Wednesday against changes to the constitution, The Moscow Times reports. Earlier this month Vladimir Putin, 67, oversaw a deeply controversial seven-day vote that amended the constitution and allows him to serve two more six-year terms after his mandate expires in 2024. The amendments also included populist measures such as an effective ban on gay marriage.