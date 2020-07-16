Ticker
Global coronavirus cases pass 13.5m
By EUobserver
There are now over 13.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, and 582,743 deaths. These are the 10 most-affected countries:
1. US: 3,495,537
2. Brazil: 1,966,748
3. India: 936,181
4. Russia: 745,197
5. Peru: 337,751
6. Chile: 321,205
7. Mexico: 311,486
8. South Africa: 311,049
9. United Kingdom: 293,469
10. Iran: 264,561