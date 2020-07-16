By EUobserver

EU ombudsman Emily O'Reilly said that two organisations raised "well-founded concerns" over EU commission preisdent Ursula von der Leyen and the Croatian commissioner appearing in a Croatian campaign video, O'Reilly told von der Leyen in a letter on Wednesday. She gave the commission three months to take measures to clarify rules on how can commissioners take part in political campaigns. She also called for strengthened independent oversight.