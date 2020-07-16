Thursday

16th Jul 2020

Ticker

Russia starts probe after 'acid rivers' video emerges

By

Russian prosecutors are investigating a facility meant to treat acid runoff from an abandoned Urals copper-sulphide mine after videos emerged of orange acid rivers, The Guardian reported on Thursday. The prosecutors' spokesperson said authorities would "take samples to establish whether the treatment of the acidic water from the mine complies with the rules". This follows a major spill of fuel into a river inside the Arctic Circle last month.

Coronavirus

EU unveils plan to counter second Covid-19 wave

The EU Commission unveiled on Wednesday a set of guidelines to strengthen the bloc's response to a potential future surge of coronavirus infections - and warned a simultaneous seasonal-flu plus Covid-19 outbreak would place a considerable strain on health systems.

Interview

Antwerp's Uigher refugee from China: where's my family?

Nurehmet Burhan is a Uighur refugee in Belgium who had to leave behind his family behind in China. "My new born baby has never seen his father, he doesn't know his father, he has never kissed his father," he says.

UK bans Huawei from 5G network in major U-turn

The UK reversed course and announced Huawei will be removed from the national 5G networks by the end of 2027 - and a total ban on the purchase of any new 5G kit from the company from next year.

