Ticker
Russia starts probe after 'acid rivers' video emerges
By EUobserver
Russian prosecutors are investigating a facility meant to treat acid runoff from an abandoned Urals copper-sulphide mine after videos emerged of orange acid rivers, The Guardian reported on Thursday. The prosecutors' spokesperson said authorities would "take samples to establish whether the treatment of the acidic water from the mine complies with the rules". This follows a major spill of fuel into a river inside the Arctic Circle last month.